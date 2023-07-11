Muted Investment Banking to Hurt JPMorgan (JPM) in Q2 Earnings

JPMorgan’s JPM investment banking (“IB”) fees, one of the main sources of its revenues, are not expected to have witnessed growth in second-quarter 2023. Poor IB performance will, thus, not likely provide much support to the bank’s results scheduled to be announced on Jul 14.



IB income comprises advisory fees (generated from M&As and business restructuring) and underwriting revenues (equity and debt). Let’s check how these are expected to have fared in the to-be-reported quarter.



While green shoots were visible toward the end of the second quarter, global deal-making continued to shrink on a year-over-year basis. A host of factors like geopolitical tensions, stand-off over the U.S. debt ceiling, concerns over inflation, rising interest rates and fears of a global recession acted as major headwinds.



Thus, deal volume and total deal value numbers crashed in the second quarter. Notably, JPMorgan’s leadership in the space is also not expected to have offered much support to advisory fees.



For similar reasons, IPOs and follow-up equity issuances dried up in the to-be-reported quarter. Bond issuance volume was also muted as investors turned pessimistic. Hence, JPMorgan’s underwriting fees (accounting for almost 60% of total IB fees) are expected to have been hurt in the June-ended quarter.



The consensus estimate for second-quarter investment banking revenues is pegged at $1.58 billion. Our estimate for the metric is pinned at $1.42 billion.

Q2 Earnings & Sales Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JPM’s second-quarter earnings has been revised almost 1% north to $3.66 over the past seven days. The estimated number indicates a jump of 32.6% from the year-ago reported number. Our estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.50.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price and EPS Surprise

JPMorgan Chase & Co. price-eps-surprise | JPMorgan Chase & Co. Quote

Also, the consensus estimate for sales of $37.03 billion suggests a 20.6% year-over-year rise. Our estimate for sales is pegged at $36.63 billion, implying growth of 19.3%.



Click here to know about the other factors that are likely to have influenced JPM’s overall performance in the quarter under review.

Our Viewpoint

JPM is expected to have benefited from higher interest rates in the second quarter. However, the not-so-impressive trading and IB performances are likely to have hurt the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock’s top-line growth.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Similar to JPM, IB revenues constitute a major part of total revenues of banks like Bank of America BAC and Morgan Stanley MS.



BAC and MS will report quarterly results on Jul 18.



BAC expects IB revenues in the second quarter of 2023 to be broadly flat on a year-over-year basis.



For MS, its management expects a year-over-year decline in IB revenues in the quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.