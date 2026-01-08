Mutares SE & Co. To Sell Its Portfolio Company Kalzip

(RTTNews) - Mutares SE & Co. signed an agreement to sell its portfolio company Kalzip to Tremco Construction Products, part of RPM International. In fiscal 2024, Kalzip generated profitable revenues of approximately 75 million euros with around 180 employees.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, said: "Following the latest successful exits of Fuentes and Conexus, we have now been able to realize another announced exit with Kalzip. After seven years in the Mutares portfolio, now is the ideal time to place Kalzip in new, good hands."

