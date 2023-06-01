Mutares SE & Co KGaA (FWB:C1V) Price Target Decreased by 20.00% to 2.04

The average one-year price target for Mutares SE & Co KGaA (FWB:C1V) has been revised to 2.04 / share. This is an decrease of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 2.55 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 2.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 240.00% from the latest reported closing price of 0.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mutares SE & Co KGaA. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 14.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to C1V is 0.17%, an increase of 6.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.69% to 235K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 44K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C1V by 6.17% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 33K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 47.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C1V by 75.17% over the last quarter.

LPEFX - ALPS holds 32K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C1V by 46.59% over the last quarter.

PSP - Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 25.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C1V by 44.42% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 23K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 17.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in C1V by 29.99% over the last quarter.

