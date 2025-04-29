Mutares Reports Q1 Profit; Sees Increased Revenue In FY25

(RTTNews) - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (MUX.F), a Germany-based holding company, on Tuesday announced that it reported a profit in the first quarter compared with a loss in the previous year's quarter.

For the quarter, net income increased to 247.9 million euros from a loss of 54.9 million euros last year.

EBIT was registered at 282.2 million euros versus a loss of 19.3 million euros.

EBITDA increased to 379.7 million euros from 66.1 million euros a year ago.

However, Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of 30.1 million euros compared with a profit of 14 million euros a year ago

Revenue increased to 1.53 billion euros from 1.35 billion euros last year.

Looking ahead, with its expansion into China, India, and the US, the company aims to reach 10 billion euros in group revenues and 200 million euros in net income by 2028.

The board now expects the company's revenue for the full year to increase between 6.5 billion euros and 7.5 billion euros.

And the company anticipates net income for the full year to be in the range between 130 million euros to 160 million euros.

Mutares is currently trading at EUR 31.05, 6.90% lesser on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

