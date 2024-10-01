Mutares Projects Strong Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA said the company is on track to achieve the goals formulated as part of its stated strategy. The company expects an above-average development in fourth quarter. Mutares expects a very strong fourth quarter of 2024.

Also, Mutares intends up to five acquisitions with investments of up to 20 million euros for more than 600 million euros of turnover and at least two further exits in 2024. The company is exploring for Steyr Motors the possibility of a public listing and selling part of the Steyr business by the end of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.