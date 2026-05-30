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Mutares' F.lli Ferrari To Sell Part Of Netherlands Distribution Business To HMF Group

May 30, 2026 — 12:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - F.lli Ferrari Holding, ultimately owned by Mutares SE & Co. KGaA, has signed an agreement for the partial sale of its Netherlands distribution business to HMF Group. The transaction is expected to close in early June 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

The divested business generates approximately 35 million euros in annual revenues and employs around 50 people. This move is part of the ongoing operational restructuring and industrial repositioning of F.lli Ferrari following its acquisition from Hyva/JOST.

F.lli Ferrari is a well-established manufacturer of truck-mounted cranes and lifting solutions, with a strong industrial heritage and a broad international customer base.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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