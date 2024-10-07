News & Insights

Markets

Mutares To Acquire Alcura France - Quick Facts

October 07, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (MUX.F) said it has submitted a binding offer to acquire Alcura France from Alliance Healthcare Group France, a specialised distributor of home care solutions. Alcura France is specialized in providing medical equipment to seniors, and individuals with disabilities. It has a wide offering of products, encompassing more than 3,000 referenced products, from medical beds to breast pumps and wheelchairs.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, said: "With the acquisition of Alcura France we would once again underpin our leadership in carve-outs from large companies. The company plays a major role in the French homecare market which is propelled by the aging demographic, escalating trends in outpatient care and the high occupancy rate of nursing homes."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.