Mutares To Acquire Alcura France - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (MUX.F) said it has submitted a binding offer to acquire Alcura France from Alliance Healthcare Group France, a specialised distributor of home care solutions. Alcura France is specialized in providing medical equipment to seniors, and individuals with disabilities. It has a wide offering of products, encompassing more than 3,000 referenced products, from medical beds to breast pumps and wheelchairs.

Johannes Laumann, CIO of Mutares, said: "With the acquisition of Alcura France we would once again underpin our leadership in carve-outs from large companies. The company plays a major role in the French homecare market which is propelled by the aging demographic, escalating trends in outpatient care and the high occupancy rate of nursing homes."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.