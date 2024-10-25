Mustera Property Group Sets Date for 2024 AGM

Mustera Property Group Ltd. (AU:MPX) has released an update.

Mustera Property Group Ltd has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting will take place on November 25 at their Applecross, WA location. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by submitting their proxy votes online ahead of the meeting. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline shareholder engagement and voting processes.

