Mustera Property Group Ltd. Passes All AGM Resolutions

Mustera Property Group Ltd. (AU:MPX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mustera Property Group Ltd. (ASX: MPX) successfully passed all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report, appointment of an auditor, re-election of director Jack Spencer-Cotton, and approval of a 10% additional placement facility. The outcomes were determined through a poll, reflecting strong support from shareholders. This positive result may enhance investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:MPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.