Mustang Energy Secures Stake in Uranium Project

Glorious Creation Ltd. (TSE:MEC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Mustang Energy Corp. has completed the first milestone in its option agreement with Skyharbour Resources, securing a significant interest in the 914W Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin. This move positions Mustang to manage and explore the underexplored project, which has potential for uranium and rare earth element discoveries.

For further insights into TSE:MEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.