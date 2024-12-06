News & Insights

Mustang Energy Secures Stake in Uranium Project

December 06, 2024 — 07:02 pm EST

Glorious Creation Ltd. (TSE:MEC) has released an update.

Mustang Energy Corp. has completed the first milestone in its option agreement with Skyharbour Resources, securing a significant interest in the 914W Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin. This move positions Mustang to manage and explore the underexplored project, which has potential for uranium and rare earth element discoveries.

For further insights into TSE:MEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

