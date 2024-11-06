Mustang Energy Pursues Uranium Projects in Saskatchewan

Glorious Creation Ltd. (TSE:MEC) has released an update.

Mustang Energy Corp. has applied for exploration permits on its promising Yellowstone and Dutton uranium projects in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, aiming to advance its exploration activities. The company is also anticipating permits for its Cigar Lake East and Roughrider South projects, which will enable ground-based exploration in 2025, aligning with its strategy to become a prominent player in Canada’s uranium sector.

For further insights into TSE:MEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.