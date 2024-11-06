News & Insights

Stocks

Mustang Energy Pursues Uranium Projects in Saskatchewan

November 06, 2024 — 08:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Glorious Creation Ltd. (TSE:MEC) has released an update.

Mustang Energy Corp. has applied for exploration permits on its promising Yellowstone and Dutton uranium projects in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin, aiming to advance its exploration activities. The company is also anticipating permits for its Cigar Lake East and Roughrider South projects, which will enable ground-based exploration in 2025, aligning with its strategy to become a prominent player in Canada’s uranium sector.

For further insights into TSE:MEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.