Mustang Energy Expands with Uranium Project Acquisition

November 13, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Glorious Creation Ltd. (TSE:MEC) has released an update.

Mustang Energy Corp. has entered into a strategic option agreement to acquire a 75% interest in Skyharbour’s 914W Uranium Project, marking a significant expansion in the Athabasca Basin, a promising uranium district. The company also welcomes Jordan Trimble as a Strategic Advisor, bringing valuable insights to enhance its exploration efforts.

