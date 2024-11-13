Mustang Energy Expands with Uranium Project Acquisition

Glorious Creation Ltd. (TSE:MEC) has released an update.

Mustang Energy Corp. has entered into a strategic option agreement to acquire a 75% interest in Skyharbour’s 914W Uranium Project, marking a significant expansion in the Athabasca Basin, a promising uranium district. The company also welcomes Jordan Trimble as a Strategic Advisor, bringing valuable insights to enhance its exploration efforts.

For further insights into TSE:MEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.