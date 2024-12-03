Mustang Energy Collaborates to Boost Uranium Exploration

Glorious Creation Ltd. (TSE:MEC) has released an update.

Mustang Energy Corp. is partnering with Resource Potentials Ltd. to enhance its uranium exploration efforts in Saskatchewan’s Athabasca Basin. By reprocessing and analyzing geophysical data, the company aims to identify promising drill targets and refine its exploration strategy for potential high-grade uranium deposits.

