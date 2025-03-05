Mustang Bio Regains Nasdaq Compliance, Secures Position For Cell Therapy Advancements

(RTTNews) - Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO) has announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum stockholders' equity requirement, ensuring that its common stock will continue to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market.

This follows the company's successful efforts to meet Nasdaq's listing requirements, including satisfying both the minimum stockholders' equity requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) and the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

With both requirements now met, Mustang Bio is fully compliant with Nasdaq's listing rules for continued listing on the exchange.

"We are pleased to have regained compliance with Nasdaq's listing requirements," said CEO of Mustang Bio. "This achievement strengthens our position as we continue advancing our clinical-stage biopharmaceutical programs, particularly in cell therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers."

The company remains focused on developing its CAR-T therapies and collaborating with top medical institutions to bring innovative cancer treatments to market.

MBIO, closed Wednesday's (Mar. 05, 2025) trading at $1.71, up 5.56%. In after hours, the stock was up by 1.75% at $1.74.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.