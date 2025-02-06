Mustang Bio Prices $8 Mln Public Offering

(RTTNews) - Mustang Bio, Inc. (MBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Thursday has priced its public offering of 2.66 million shares of its common stock at $3.00 per share, along with Series C-1 and C-2 warrants to purchase the same number of shares at the same price.

The offering is anticipated to generate gross proceeds of approximately $8 million.

The Series C-1 and Series C-2 warrants will have an exercise price of $3.00 per share and will be exercisable following stockholder approval.

The Series C-1 warrants will expire in five years, while the Series C-2 warrants will expire in 24 months from the approval date.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about February 7, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

The company is focused on developing and advancing breakthrough cell therapies for difficult-to-treat cancers through collaborations with top medical institutions.

The company is actively working on CAR-T therapies, with the goal of bringing these technologies to market.

Currently, MBIO is trading at $3.02 up by 0.33%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.