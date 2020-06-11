Mustang Bio (MBIO) Jumps: Stock Rises 8.2%

Mustang Bio, Inc. MBIO was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 64.9% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen no estimate revisions for the current quarter in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Mustang Bio. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Mustang Bio currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

