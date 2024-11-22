Mustang Bio files to sell 34.77M shares of common stock for holders

The company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the shares by the selling stockholders.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on MBIO:
- Mustang Bio Faces Nasdaq Delisting and Leadership Changes
- Mustang Bio receives positive listing determination from Nasdaq
- Is MBIO a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Mustang Bio granted Orphan Drug Designation by U.S. FDA for MB-108
- Mustang Bio Secures $4M through Strategic Warrant Agreement
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.