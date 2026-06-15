Must-Watch Stocks to Make the Most of the Gig Economy's Popularity

An updated edition of the April 24, 2026 article.

The gig economy has experienced significant growth in the post-pandemic world. One of the key reasons behind its rising popularity is the flexibility it offers. Unlike traditional jobs with fixed schedules, gig work allows individuals to choose when and how much they want to work, helping them better manage personal responsibilities alongside their professional goals.

Currently, the gig economy extends far beyond its early role of connecting drivers with passengers. As the theme has expanded rapidly, it now encompasses a wide range of industries. From food delivery and grocery services to home repairs and creative freelance work, on-demand access to services has become an integral part of everyday life. Companies such as Uber UBER, Angi ANGI and DoorDash DASH have effectively utilized this business model to enhance convenience and simplify tasks for consumers. At the same time, many workers are drawn to the opportunity to work independently and enjoy greater control over their careers.

Freelance platforms such as Upwork UPWK and Fiverr FVRR have further transformed the employment landscape by linking skilled professionals with businesses seeking short-term project support. These marketplaces give freelancers the freedom to select their clients, determine the projects they undertake, and set their own schedules—advantages that many find more appealing than the structured nature of traditional employment. Although gig work often lacks the stability of a regular paycheck, along with conventional benefits and job security, the independence and flexibility it provides continue to attract an increasing number of workers worldwide.

The strong outlook for the gig economy is reflected in its growth projections. According to Business Research Insights, the global gig economy is expected to reach $674.13 billion by the end of 2026 and grow to $2.52 trillion by 2035, at a robust compound annual growth rate of 15.8% between 2026 and 2035.

For investors, the gig economy offers exposure to innovation, growth and long-term opportunities. Those looking to capitalize on this trend can rely on our Gig Economy screen to identify promising companies operating in this space. Investors seeking attractive return potential may want to closely monitor stocks such as Uber, Lyft LYFT and DoorDash.

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Uber comes across as one of the most successful examples of a company built around the gig economy model. Through its mobile platform, Uber connects riders with independent drivers, creating a convenient on-demand transportation network while offering flexible earning opportunities.

A major advantage for drivers is the ability to determine their own work schedules and hours. This flexibility enables individuals to drive either part-time or full-time, based on their availability and financial objectives. Rather than earning a fixed salary or hourly wage, drivers are compensated according to completed trips, with earnings influenced by factors such as distance, ride duration and customer demand.

By continually enhancing its platform and introducing ways for drivers to generate income, Uber underscores the increasing relevance and long-term potential of gig-based transportation services in today’s workforce. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Lyft is another major participant in the ride-hailing market, providing drivers with a flexible way to earn income using their personal vehicles. Most of the company’s revenues are generated through ridesharing services, where drivers pay commissions and service fees to operate on the platform. In addition to standard ride-hailing, Lyft offers shared rides, electric bike and scooter rentals, and integrations with public transit systems.

Despite competing directly with Uber, Lyft distinguishes itself through a strong focus on sustainability initiatives and localized service offerings. To strengthen its growth prospects, the company has pursued strategic partnerships, including collaborations with DoorDash and autonomous vehicle firms such as Mobileye, May Mobility and Nexar.

Through ongoing innovation and efforts to create flexible earning opportunities, Lyft demonstrates the growing significance of gig-based transportation services and its role in shaping the modern labor market. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

DoorDash represents one of the clearest examples of the gig economy in action, connecting millions of Dashers with customers across the United States and international markets. Its business model relies heavily on gig workers who deliver food, groceries, and other products. Dashers enjoy the flexibility to choose when and where they work while using their own vehicles.

With a major share of the U.S. food delivery market, DoorDash maintains a dominant industry position. Strategic partnerships with retailers such as ALDI, Sprouts and Albertsons have broadened its offerings to include rapid grocery and alcohol delivery services. Additional collaborations with companies like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Big Lots have further expanded its service portfolio.

By continually enhancing its platform and providing incentives for Dashers, DoorDash remains a leading force in the gig economy, creating flexible income opportunities while meeting rising consumer demand for on-demand delivery services.The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

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Angi Inc. (ANGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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