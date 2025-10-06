Must-Watch Stocks to Capitalize on the Gig Economy Boom

An updated edition of the August 12, 2025 article.

The concept of gig economy has gained remarkable momentum in the post-pandemic era. One of the primary attractions of gig work lies in its freedom from rigid work schedules. This flexibility allows individuals to decide when and how much they want to work, enabling a better balance between personal commitments and professional aspirations.

The gig economy has evolved far beyond simply connecting drivers and riders. With its tremendous expansion and growing popularity, its scope now spans multiple sectors. From food delivery and grocery shopping to hiring plumbers or graphic designers, the convenience of accessing services on demand has transformed daily life. Companies such as Uber UBER, Angi ANGI and DoorDash DASH have successfully leveraged this model to make life easier and more convenient for consumers. For many workers, the appeal of being their own boss and working independently is undeniable.

Platforms like Upwork UPWK and Fiverr FVRR have also redefined the freelance marketplace by connecting skilled professionals with businesses for short-term projects. These platforms empower individuals to choose their clients, projects, and working hours — a level of control highly sought after compared to the rigidity of traditional employment. While gig work may lack the predictability of a steady paycheck or conventional job security and benefits, the autonomy and flexibility it offers continue to attract a growing segment of the global workforce.

The evolving nature of the gig economy is evident in its projected growth. Theglobal marketis expected to soar from $582.2 billion in 2025 to $2.18 trillion by 2034 at an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8% during the period.

For investors, the gig economy represents growth, innovation and long-term potential. If you want to tap it, our Gig Economy screen will help you to spot high-potential stocks in this space. Interested investors should keep an eye on Lyft LYFT, Uber and DoorDash for potential healthy returns.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 36 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Investing Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

3 Stocks to Keep a Tab On

Lyft stands among the top players in the ride-hailing industry, offering drivers a flexible way to earn income using their own vehicles. The majority of its revenues comes from ridesharing services, where drivers pay fees and commissions to access the platform. Beyond ride-hailing, Lyft’s portfolio includes shared rides, electric bike and scooter rentals, and partnerships with public transit systems.

Despite intense competition with Uber, Lyft differentiates itself through its commitment to sustainability and community-focused services. The company continues to pursue strategic collaborations — including with DoorDash and autonomous vehicle firms like Mobileye, May Mobility and Nexar — to drive further expansion.

By consistently evolving and providing opportunities for flexible income, Lyft underscores the value and potential of gig-based transportation solutions, making it a vital part of the modern workforce. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DoorDash stands as a leading example of the gig economy, linking millions of Dashers with customers across the United States and internationally. Relying on independent workers to deliver food, groceries, and various goods, the platform thrives on their flexibility — allowing Dashers to decide when and where to work using their personal vehicles.

Being a major player in the U.S. food delivery market, DoorDash maintains a dominant position. Its strategic alliances with major retailers such as ALDI, Sprouts, and Albertsons have broadened its scope to include rapid grocery and alcohol deliveries. Partnerships with companies like Dick’s Sporting Goods and Big Lots have further diversified its range of services.

By consistently improving its platform and incentivizing Dashers, DoorDash remains a key player in the gig economy, offering opportunities for flexible income while meeting the growing demand for on-demand deliveries. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Uber is another leading example of a company that skillfully utilizes the gig economy model to drive its operations. The platform connects passengers with drivers, engaging them as independent contractors and offering both flexibility and on-demand work opportunities.

Drivers on Uber’s platform have the freedom to decide when and how much they work, giving them a high degree of autonomy. This gig-based structure enables them to operate either part-time or full-time, with income tied to the number of completed rides rather than a fixed salary or hourly wage. Earnings are influenced by factors such as trip distance, duration and overall demand for rides.

By continuously innovating and creating avenues for flexible income, Uber reinforces the value and potential of gig-based transportation models, cementing its role as an essential component of today’s modern workforce. The stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #3.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Angi Inc. (ANGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiverr International (FVRR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.