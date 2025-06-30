Must-Watch Gig Economy Stocks to Rejuvenate Your Portfolio

An updated edition of the May 15, 2025 article.

The concept of the gig economy has seen a significant surge in popularity since the pandemic. The theme has redefined the way people work, providing them the freedom and flexibility to set their hours, workload and even their workspace. With both workers and companies on the lookout for more flexible and innovative work arrangements, the gig economy has blossomed immensely.

The main attraction associated with this evolving gig economy theme is the work-life balance. For many, the allure of being their boss outweighs the stability of fixed paychecks. The ability to work on their terms — choosing when, where and how much they work — scores over the traditional job security for those favoring this concept.

The gig economy gives rise to an entrepreneurial spirit among individuals looking to start their own businesses or test new ideas. A platform like Etsy ETSY encourages small business owners to sell unique goods worldwide. Even tech giants like Alphabet GOOGL and Amazon AMZN are jumping into this trend. Companies like Uber UBER, Angi ANGI and DoorDash DASH are also utilizing this popular concept to make lives easy and convenient.

Looking ahead, the global gig economy market is set for impressive expansion. It is expected to reach a staggering $2.15 trillion by 2033, witnessing an upbeat 16.2% compound annual growth rate from 2025.

These numbers highlight the huge potential for gig economy-focused companies. With our thematic screens, you can easily spot stocks tied to trends shaping the future of investing. If the gig economy theme appeals to you and you’re looking to align your portfolio with this rising trend, now might be the time to monitor such stocks to discover compelling opportunities in this ever-expanding market. Given the immense popularity of this concept, considering stocks like Lyft LYFT, DoorDash, and Uber appear to be prudent.

Ready to uncover more transformative thematic investment ideas? Explore 30 cutting-edge investment themes with Zacks Thematic Screens and discover your next big opportunity.

Lyft is one of the leading players in the ride-hailing segment, providing drivers with a flexible platform to earn income using personal vehicles. It generates most of its revenues from ridesharing, where drivers pay service fees and commissions for using its platform. The company’s offerings extend beyond ride-hailing to include shared rides, electric bike and scooter rentals and public transit partnerships.

Through its platform, Lyft connects riders with nearby drivers, streamlining the process through a user-friendly app that handles navigation, payments and customer ratings. This model not only provides drivers with accessible earning opportunities but also allows Lyft to scale operations quickly without the overhead costs associated with traditional employment.

This flexible work arrangement allows drivers to choose their hours, work part-time or full-time, and operate on their terms. By consistently evolving and providing opportunities for flexible income, Lyft underscores the value and potential of gig-based transportation solutions, making it a vital part of the modern workforce. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

DoorDash is a dominant player in the U.S. food delivery market, with more than 65% market share. The company’s focus on the gig economy is highlighted by its focus on connecting customers with independent contractors (delivery drivers) for food and other items. This business model enables DASH to leverage a flexible, on-demand workforce and reduce operational costs.

By utilizing the DoorDash Dasher app, customers can place an order for restaurant takeaway or other retail items. The Dasher then picks up the order from the restaurant or shop for the requested retail items and delivers them to the customer. Apart from safe transportation and a smartphone, the app has all the other facilities needed for dashers to earn and complete deliveries and tasks from restaurants, convenience stores, drugstores and even pet shops.

The gig economy model allows the company to scale its operations quickly and efficiently, responding to fluctuating demand in different locations. The drivers enjoy the flexibility to work part-time or full-time and choose their hours, thereby earning on their terms. By consistently improving its platform and incentivizing Dashers, DoorDash can meet the growing demand for on-demand deliveries. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Uber is another prime example of a company that effectively leverages the gig economy model to power its business. It connects passengers with drivers through its app, where drivers are engaged as independent contractors, offering flexibility and on-demand work.

Uber’s drivers can choose when and how much they work, offering flexibility and autonomy. The company’s gig-based approach permits drivers to work part-time or full-time and choose their work schedule. Their income is based on the rides they complete rather than a fixed salary or hourly wage. Uber drivers are paid per ride, with earnings determined by the distance, time and demand for rides.

By consistently evolving and providing opportunities for flexible income, Uber underscores the value and potential of gig-based transportation solutions, making it a vital part of the modern workforce. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Angi Inc. (ANGI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Etsy, Inc. (ETSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.