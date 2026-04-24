Must-Buy Stocks to Take Advantage of the Gig Economy's Popularity

An updated edition of the March 6, 2026 article.

The expansion of the gig economy has significantly reshaped the traditional employment landscape. It offers workers enhanced freedom and flexibility, enabling them to choose their working hours, workload, and even their location. This adaptability allows individuals to better balance their professional commitments with personal responsibilities. Notably, the trend accelerated during the pandemic and has remained strong since, as both employers and workers increasingly embrace flexible and innovative work models.

At its core, the gig economy promotes short-term, freelance, and contract-based employment. A wide range of companies are capitalizing on this model—from ride-hailing services like Uber Technologies UBER to food delivery platforms such as DoorDash DASH. Meanwhile, digital marketplaces like Upwork UPWK connect skilled freelancers with businesses in need of project-based support, empowering professionals to work independently and on their own schedules.

However, this flexibility often comes with trade-offs, particularly in terms of job security and access to traditional benefits like healthcare and retirement plans. Even so, many individuals find the autonomy and control over their careers appealing enough to offset these disadvantages. With a growing focus on achieving better work-life balance, the gig economy continues to expand rapidly.

This evolution is reflected in its strong growth projections. According to Business Research Insights, the global gig economy is expected to reach $674.13 billion by the end of 2026 and grow to $2.52 trillion by 2035, at a robust compound annual growth rate of 15.8% between 2026 and 2035.

These projections underscore the vast opportunities emerging within the gig economy and the companies driving its growth. For investors, this sector presents a compelling mix of structural expansion, continuous innovation, and long-term potential as flexible work becomes increasingly integral to both consumer behavior and business operations. Those aiming to benefit from this trend may consider exploring opportunities through our Gig Economy screen, with companies such as Block XYZ, PayPal PYPL and Intuit INTU standing out as potential investment options.

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Block’s ecosystem is deeply aligned with the gig economy through its dual focus on small sellers (Square) and individual earners (Cash App). Square lowers barriers to entry for micro-entrepreneurs—such as freelancers, independent contractors, and small merchants—by providing integrated tools for payments, invoicing, payroll, and business management. This is critical for gig workers who operate as sole proprietors or run small-scale operations, as it enables them to accept digital payments, access working capital (via Square Loans), and manage cash flows efficiently. The company’s ability to underwrite loans using transaction data further expands credit access for gig workers who may lack traditional financial histories, reinforcing its role as an infrastructure layer for self-employed individuals.

On the consumer side, Cash App directly serves gig economy participants by functioning as a financial hub for income receipt, spending, saving, and investing. Features like peer-to-peer payments, instant deposits, and direct deposit capabilities allow gig workers to receive earnings quickly and manage irregular income streams. Additionally, services such as Cash App Borrow and BNPL products provide short-term liquidity solutions tailored to users with variable cash flows. By combining payments, banking-like services, and investing tools in a single interface, Block effectively positions itself as a financial operating system for gig workers, supporting both their earning activities and personal financial management. Block currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

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PayPal plays a central role in the gig economy by enabling seamless digital payments between individuals, platforms, and businesses globally. Its two-sided network connects hundreds of millions of consumers and merchants, allowing freelancers and gig workers to receive payments across borders and currencies with ease. Services such as PayPal, Venmo, and Xoom facilitate peer-to-peer transfers, international remittances, and merchant payments, which are essential for gig workers operating on platforms like freelancing marketplaces or participating in cross-border work. The flexibility of payment methods—including bank accounts, wallets, cards, and BNPL—helps gig workers access and use their earnings efficiently.

Beyond payments, PayPal supports gig workers through value-added services such as merchant tools, invoicing, and working capital loans. Its merchant financing products (e.g., PayPal Working Capital and Business Loan) provide access to funding based on transaction history, which is particularly useful for gig workers and small businesses lacking traditional credit access. Additionally, features like instant transfers and digital wallets enhance liquidity and financial flexibility, while the platform’s global reach allows gig workers to participate in international commerce. Overall, PayPal acts as a critical financial infrastructure provider, enabling income generation, liquidity management, and cross-border participation in the gig economy. PayPal currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Intuit’s engagement with the gig economy is centered on enabling self-employed individuals and small businesses to manage finances, compliance and growth. Through QuickBooks Self-Employed and QuickBooks Solopreneur, Intuit directly targets independent contractors and freelancers, offering tools for expense tracking, invoicing, tax preparation and financial reporting. These solutions simplify complex financial tasks for gig workers, who often lack formal accounting systems, and help ensure compliance with tax regulations—an especially critical need in the gig economy where individuals manage their own filings.

Additionally, Intuit integrates financial services such as payments, payroll, and access to capital within its platform, creating an end-to-end ecosystem for gig workers and small entrepreneurs. Its AI-driven expert platform and network of human advisors (e.g., QuickBooks Live) provide guidance and automation, reducing administrative burdens and enabling gig workers to focus on income-generating activities. By combining bookkeeping, tax, payments, and advisory services, Intuit positions itself as a productivity and compliance backbone for the gig economy, supporting both operational efficiency and financial decision-making for independent workers. Intuit currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

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Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Block, Inc. (XYZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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