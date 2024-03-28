Musk's xAI to launch improved version of chatbot

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3, background in paragraphs 4-6

March 28 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI said on Thursday it will launch an enhanced version of its chatbot Grok.

The new version, called Grok-1.5, will be made available to early testers and existing Grok users on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in the coming days, xAI said in a statement.

The startup said one of the most notable improvements in the new version is its performance in coding and math-related tasks.

Seeking an alternative to Microsoft MSFT.O-backed OpenAI and Alphabet's GOOGL.O Google, Musk launched xAI last year to create what he said would be a "maximum truth-seeking AI".

In December, the startup rolled out Grok for Premium+ subscribers of X.

Earlier this month, Musk said xAI would open-source Grok, days after the billionaire had sued OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

