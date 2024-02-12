News & Insights

Musk's X to let brands run ads next to certain creators

February 12, 2024 — 02:00 pm EST

Written by Sheila Dang for Reuters ->

By Sheila Dang

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Social media platform X said on Monday it will enable advertisers to run video ads next to certain content creators, a move that could help brands prevent exposure to unwanted posts on the Elon Musk-owned site.

Since the billionaire purchased the company formerly known as Twitter, many advertisers have been wary of appearing on the platform after it loosened content moderation policies. Musk has often lashed out at brands that have paused their ad spending, even cursing at them during a New York Times DealBook interview in November.

Starting this month, advertisers can choose to have their ads played before video content posted by specific creators. The ads will appear on posts in the home timeline and on the content creator's profile, X said in a statement.

The company said it will later add the ability to run promotions only on a creator's profile, which X said would eliminate the chance of an ad appearing next to unwanted content.

