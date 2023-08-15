News & Insights

US Markets

Musk's X social media platform shuts down promoted accounts ad business - Axios

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

August 15, 2023 — 07:11 am EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, will no longer allow advertisers to promote their accounts within the platform's timeline to attract new followers, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing an email to advertising clients.

Promoted accounts, or "Follower Objective" ads, generate more than $100 million annually in global revenue for X, according to the report.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Advertisers largely rely on promoted follower ads to drive business on the platform and target certain audiences.

CEO Linda Yaccarino, the former advertising chief at NBCUniversal, has been trying to rebrand the company's image since she started as CEO on June 5 and bring back advertisers who left the platform after Elon Musk's changes.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.