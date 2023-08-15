News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Musk's X delays access to content on Reuters, NY Times, social media rivals

Credit: REUTERS/SOCIAL MEDIA WEBSITE

August 15, 2023 — 07:58 pm EDT

Written by Sheila Dang for Reuters ->

By late Tuesday afternoon, X appeared to have eliminated the delay. When contacted for comment, X confirmed the delay was removed but did not elaborate.

Billionaire Elon Musk, who bought Twitter in October, has previously lashed out at news organizations and journalists who have reported critically on his companies, which include Tesla TSLA.O and SpaceX. Twitter has previously prevented users from posting links to competing social media platforms.

Reuters could not establish the precise time when X began delaying links to some websites.

A user on Hacker News, a tech forum, posted about the delay earlier on Tuesday and wrote that X began delaying links to the New York Times on Aug. 4. On that day, Musk criticized the publication's coverage of South Africa and accused it of supporting calls for genocide. Reuters has no evidence that the two events are related.

A spokesperson for the New York Times said it has not received an explanation from X about the link delay.

"While we don't know the rationale behind the application of this time delay, we would be concerned by targeted pressure applied to any news organization for unclear reasons," the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

A Reuters spokesperson said: "We are aware of the report in the Washington Post of a delay in opening links to Reuters stories on X. We are looking into the matter."

Bluesky, an X rival that has Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey on its board, did not reply to a request for comment.

Meta META.O, which owns Facebook and Instagram, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang in Dallas; Editing by Kenneth Li and Deepa Babington)

((Sheila.Dang@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-983-0894;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA
NYT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.