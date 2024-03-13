News & Insights

Musk's X cancels partnership with former CNN anchor Don Lemon

March 13, 2024 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by Arsheeya Bajwa for Reuters ->

March 13 (Reuters) - Social media platform X has canceled its partnership with Don Lemon, it said on Wednesday, hours after the former CNN anchor said the platform's owner Elon Musk would be his first guest in an interview due to be aired on Monday.

X said in January that Lemon - who was fired in April last year after nearly 17 years at CNN - would host a new exclusive show on the platform covering politics, culture, sports and entertainment.

"The Don Lemon Show" was set to have three 30-minute episodes per week.

"His approach was basically just 'CNN, but on social media', which doesn't work," Musk posted on X, adding that Lemon is welcome to build viewership on the platform.

X's business account posted that while "The Don Lemon Show is welcome to publish its content on X, without censorship," the company has decided not to enter into a commercial partnership with the show.

Lemon said on X that Musk canceled the partnership shortly after the interview conducted on Friday, adding that it had covered topics ranging from the billionaire's space firm SpaceX to the presidential election.

