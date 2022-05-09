US Markets
APP

Musk's Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Short-seller Hindenburg Research on Monday warned of a "significant risk" that Elon Musk's $44-billion deal to take Twitter Inc private could get repriced lower, sending the shares of the social media platform down 4%.

May 9 (Reuters) - Short-seller Hindenburg Research on Monday warned of a "significant risk" that Elon Musk's $44-billion deal to take Twitter Inc private could get repriced lower, sending the shares of the social media platform down 4%.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APP TWTR TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular