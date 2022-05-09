Musk's Twitter deal at risk of being repriced lower - Hindenburg

May 9 (Reuters) - Short-seller Hindenburg Research on Monday warned of a "significant risk" that Elon Musk's $44-billion deal to take Twitter Inc private could get repriced lower, sending the shares of the social media platform down 4%.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.