Musk's Starlink wins bid to roll out Mexico's rural satellite internet -documents

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 06, 2023 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by Adriana Barrera for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Starlink, the satellite internet service of billionaire Elon Musk's rocket manufacturer SpaceX, has won a tender from Mexico's state energy firm to provide services through December 2026, according to documents seen by Reuters on Monday.

The contract is valued between 887.5 million pesos ($51 million) and 1.8 billion pesos ($101 million), according to the decision from Mexico's Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE).

Starlink's bid beat out those of two other companies because it "offered the best conditions in terms of price," the document said.

The contract would provide infrastructure for CFE's rollout of internet access throughout rural Mexico, according to a separate document seen by Reuters, a draft contract from CFE.

The draft contract shows the agreement beginning last month and running through to Dec. 31, 2026.

CFE and a legal representative for Starlink did not immediately respond to requests for comment about whether the contract had already begun or the situation of Starlink's other open tender offers.

($1 = 17.5164 Mexican pesos)

