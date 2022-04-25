Commodities
Musk's Starlink inks deal with Hawaiian Airlines for in-flight internet

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Marco Garcia

Elon Musk's Starlink signed a deal with Hawaiian Airlines Inc on Monday to provide the carrier's trans-Pacific fleet with in-flight wireless internet, the airline said.

April 25 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's Starlink signed a deal with Hawaiian Airlines Inc HA.O on Monday to provide the carrier's trans-Pacific fleet with in-flight wireless internet, the airline said.

The wireless internet is expected to be installed on select aircraft next year, Hawaiian said adding that both the companies are in the initial stages of implementing the service.

The carrier will equip its Airbus A330 and A321neo aircraft, as well as an incoming fleet of Boeing 787-9s with Starlink's satellite internet connectivity service, it added.

Hawaiian said it is not currently planning to deploy the service on its Boeing 717 aircraft that operate short flights between the Hawaiian Islands.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

