Musk's SpaceX plans spinoff, IPO for Starlink -Bloomberg

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to spin off its internet venture, Starlink and pursue an initial public offering for the unit, Bloomberg reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-02-06/spacex-likely-to-spin-off-starlink-business-and-pursue-an-ipo on Thursday, citing the rocket company's chief operating officer, Gwynne Shotwell. "Right now, we are a private company, but Starlink is the right kind of business that we can go ahead and take public," Shotwell was quoted as saying at a private investor event hosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co in Miami. SpaceX did not immediately return calls from Reuters seeking comment. Musk said last year that Starlink venture was an important new revenue stream for his California-based Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX. The private rocket company launched the first batch of 60 small satellites into low-Earth orbit in May for Starlink internet service. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;)) Keywords: SPACEX DIVESTITURE/ (URGENT)

