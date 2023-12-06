Musk's SpaceX approaches investors for another tender offer - Bloomberg News

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

December 06, 2023 — 06:19 pm EST

Written by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat for Reuters ->

Adds background and details throughout

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's SpaceX has approached investors about another tender offer that would value the company at above $175 billion, a Bloomberg News reporter said in a post on X.

Tender volume could go up as it is not finalised that could value the firm even higher, the post added.

SpaceX's current valuation of about $150 billion makes it one of the most valuable private companies in the world.

Billionaire investor Ron Baron, who according to CNBC owns more than $1 billion worth of shares in the rocket company, last month said that SpaceX will be worth about $500 billion by 2030.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Musk in November had said that Starlink, SpaceX's satellite internet unit, had achieved cash flow breakeven. Starlink is the world's largest satellite company and boasts a network of about 5,000 low-Earth orbit satellites.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((JaiveerSingh.Shekhawat@thomsonreuters.com;))

