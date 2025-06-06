Musk’s Political Exit Results In More Volatility for Tesla Stock — Experts Answer Whether You Should Buy the Dip

Elon Musk has taken a step back from politics, and some investors are excited about the tech billionaire’s renewed focus on Tesla. Musk’s entrepreneurial successes and ability to think ahead are one of the main reasons that Tesla stock commands a high premium.

Learn More: 2 Ways Elon Musk’s Access to the US Treasury May Impact Social Security

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Some people see Musk’s exit from politics as a good thing for the stock, while others still don’t view it as a buying opportunity. The recent spat between Musk and Trump has created even more uncertainty for the stock, but fear can create opportunities. Several experts shared their thoughts about the electric vehicle (EV) maker.

Tesla Must Overcome the Alienation That DOGE Created

Elon Musk’s involvement in the Department of Government Efficiency has stirred up controversy. Liberals make up a large percentage of EV buyers, and many people in this group adamantly turned against the tech billionaire.

Robert P. Johnson, PhD, certified financial advisor (CFA), CAIA, professor of finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business, views Musk’s DOGE departure as good for business, but he has to clear a few hurdles.

“More attractive, but there are a couple of problems. First, Musk himself has seemingly always divided his time between several endeavors — Space X, X (formerly Twitter), Neuralink, etc. Second, his DOGE involvement also negatively impacted Tesla in the sense that he alienated a large part of his current and potential owner base by aligning himself with Trump,” Johnson explained.

Find Out: Suze Orman — 3 Biggest Mistakes You Can Make as an Investor

While liberals have been turned off by Musk, he also risks losing conservatives due to a recent string of X posts.

“Now, his criticism of the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ may alienate potential buyers of Teslas who are supporters of Trump. In other words, Musk has seemingly alienated people on both sides of the political aisle,” Johnson added. “Wading into politics is a losing proposition for the CEO of a publicly traded company, particularly one with as high a visibility as Musk.”

Tesla Is More Than an Automobile Company

Musk committing more of his time to Tesla isn’t only a tailwind for its EVs. Tesla has been working on several projects, such as robotaxis and humanoid robots, that have the potential to deliver massive gains for patient investors.

Alex Black, chief marketing officer at EpicVIN, encourages investors to consider all of Tesla’s underlying businesses before making a decision.

“This is not an auto company — it’s energy, software, AI, all in one. High potential, high volatility. Monitor margins, delivery numbers, and how they’re competing against Chinese competition. And remember: Hype drives this stock more than rationale at times,” Black said.

He also suggested considering where you are with your finances before making an investment. Your age plays a big role in the types of assets you should consider.

“Are you young and have time to take the ups and downs? Future tech in the form of EVs, AI and autonomy may be worth it,” according to Black. “But if you’re close to retirement, playing it safe with solid, proven companies is the better bet. Diversify a bit if possible.”

Competition Is Heating Up

Another problem for Tesla is the rising competition. BYD is a leading EV maker that is gobbling up market share in China, Europe and Mexico. Competition can present several problems for the valuation. John Ellmore, editor and spokesperson for Electric Car Guide, shares what investors should monitor.

“Investors need to look past the brand and dig into the numbers. Tesla’s margins are tightening, sales are flatlining in key markets and the competition is delivering cheaper EVs at scale,” he pointed out. “I think the market is catching up, so I would urge caution for would-be investors.”

Musk’s return to Tesla can minimize concerns about competition. The tech billionaire may have additional time to focus on Tesla and regain lost ground.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Musk’s Political Exit Results In More Volatility for Tesla Stock — Experts Answer Whether You Should Buy the Dip

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.