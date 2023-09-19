Musk's Neuralink to start human trial for brain implant chip

Adds details throughout

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's brain-chip startup Neuralink said on Tuesdaythat it has received approval from an independent review board to start the first human trial of its brain implant for paralysis patients.

The study aims to test the safety and efficacy of Neuralink's wireless, implantable brain-computer interface, to enable people with paralysis to control external devices with their thoughts, the company said.

Neuralink said patients with paralysis due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis may qualify for the trial.

