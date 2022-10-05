Musk’s messy Twitter deal could have an X-factor

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is a mess in the making. That’s true both for the Tesla chief, whose agreed price looks too rich amid a market crash, and for his bankers, who must pony up the debt. But combining Twitter with Musk’s other ventures could be a game-changer — if his attention doesn’t wander.

Hours after Musk offered to buy the social network, reviving a deal he’d previously tried to nix, he tweeted that Twitter could be “an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.” Such an app already exists, though not in Musk’s home market. China’s WeChat pulls together messaging, payments, lending, and its own app store. WeChat dominates China, where its “mini” apps underpin a $240 billion marketplace.

But such apps haven’t taken off in the United States, where Apple’s iPhone holds over 50% market share, according to Counterpoint Research. Apple’s heft helps it corral users into its own services, like iMessage or Apple Pay. Even Meta Platforms’ WhatsApp, a messaging service used by billions worldwide, draws only 17% of U.S. teens, according to Pew Research.

Musk has a couple of things even WeChat doesn’t have, though. For example: A rapidly growing global fleet of Tesla vehicles that could potentially create a new way into a Musk-app universe. Apple is investing in the idea of cars as a platform, via “Project Titan” and CarPlay, its vehicle operating system. General Motors and Ford Motor say electric cars can be a funnel for selling services. Musk’s Tesla is the runaway leader in electric cars; he even theorizes that it could evolve into a fleet of self-driving robotaxis.

Then there’s SpaceX, already partnering with wireless carrier T-Mobile US to provide coverage from its Starlink satellite system. Combining this telecom backbone with transportation and in-app communications becomes potentially more powerful still, and is something that’s easier to do as a part of a privately held corporate empire than a red-tape-bound listed company.

This is all pie in the sky for now, even if the Twitter takeover does actually close. Musk has a tendency to get distracted, lapsing back into follies like provoking the Securities and Exchange Commission or tweeting poop emojis. But if Tesla’s market capitalization of $735 billion shows anything, it’s that investors put enormous value on Musk’s ability to one day turn a pipe dream into reality.

CONTEXT NEWS

Elon Musk intends to complete his $44 billion acquisition of social network Twitter, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Oct. 4.

In a tweet later that day, the Tesla chief said that buying Twitter would accelerate the creation of X, an "everything app."

In July, Twitter sued Musk in the Delaware Court of Chancery after he sought to terminate the transaction.

