Musk's Message: Tesla's Long-Term Vision Intact, Despite Challenges

Tough Times for Tesla Amid Political Backlash

To find a more difficult time to be a Tesla ( TSLA ) investor, one would have to go all the way back to 2008, before Tesla was even a public company. At that time, Tesla was starting production of its first generation “Roadster,” a very expensive, electric sports car built on top of a Lotus Elise chassis. Simultaneously, CEO Elon Musk was weathering through a brutal divorce, Tesla was running out of money, and, oh yeah, the most ruthless financial crisis in a century was beginning. Meanwhile, there hadn’t been a successful automotive start-up in decades, never mind a successful EV start-up. All this while legacy automakers like Ford ( F ) and General Motors ( GM ) teetered on the brink of bankruptcy, ultimately needing a tax payer funded loan to survive.

Still, Elon Musk and his team pulled a rabbit out of a hat and survived. Today, Tesla has the best-selling vehicle in the world, the Model Y. TSLA shares have soared nearly 19,000% since the IPO in mid-2010. However, recently, things have taken a brutal turn for the worse. TSLA Sales have plunged in Europe, China, and the United States amid a weak auto market and backlash attributed to Elon Musk working with the Trump Administration. To make matters worse, several Tesla dealerships and cars have been vandalized, and the stock is down a record nine consecutive weeks.

Tesla’s Elon Musk Throws All-Hands Livestream

Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives has been, and remains, one of the biggest Tesla bulls on Wall Street. However, as Elon Musk spends more time working on “The Department of Government Efficiency” (DOGE) than Tesla, Ives has pleaded with Musk to stop the bleeding as the recent political backlash has morphed into a “brand tornado crisis moment.” Last night, it appears Musk listened to his frustrated investors and shifted his focus back to Tesla – at least for an unexpected “All-hands” meeting with employees that was livestreamed to the X platform.

Below are some key takeaways from the meeting:

· Musk on Stock Volatility: Musk acknowledged the current market conditions, saying there is “a little bit of stormy weather.” He continued, “If you read the news, it feels like Armageddon,” but maintained that the company’s long-term trajectory was bullish and that investors should “hang onto their stock.”

· Optimus Robot: Tesla produced its first Optimus robot at its new Fremont, CA production line. Musk believes Tesla will produce ~10,000 units in 2025 and that Optimus will ultimately be Tesla’s most successful product.

· Production Milestone: Tesla is on track to build its 10 millionth car next year.

· Model Y Continued Success: Musk expects the SUV to be the bestselling car in the world for a third year in a row.

· Tesla Semi Factory: Musk reiterated that construction remains on track to finish this year.

In response to the meeting, Dan Ives tweeted:

“Leaders lead… and @elonmusk made a huge step forward in our view with holding a quickly put together all-hands meeting tonight for Tesla employees. This was needed for many reasons and we applaud Musk doing this. Big step forward.”

The Tesla Bull Case

Thus far in 2025, the proverbial “kitchen sink” has been thrown at Tesla shares. Nevertheless, shares may be nearing a bottom for the following reasons:

Tesla Sentiment is in the Gutter

The number of searches for the term “How to Short Tesla Stock” on Alphabet’s ( GOOGL ) Google platform has soared recently. Often, when a trade gets crowded in one direction, its time to fade that direction.



Image Source: Google

Tesla is Oversold

According to the Relative Strength Index (RSI), TSLA is the third-most oversold it has been in its history.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tesla has a Cheap Valuation

Tesla continues to trade at a premium compared to its competitors. However, though its valuation may seem high, it is low relative to its own history. In addition, innovative companies like Tesla will almost always trade at a premium as investors are willing to pay up for forward growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Tesla’s Transitional Period

From the meeting last night, it’s evident that Tesla is transitioning from mainly an EV maker to a diversified technology company with its Optimus Robots and super-popular “Megapack” (where revenue is growing like a weed).

Wall Street Expectations are Low

Tesla will report its delivery numbers early next month. Amid the falling stock and backlash, almost every analyst on Wall Street has lowered delivery expectations, paving the way for a potential beat. Remember, Wall Street focuses on performance versus expectations, not performance in a vacuum.

Bottom Line

Despite facing significant headwinds, including political backlash, declining sales, and vandalism, Tesla’s recent all-hands meeting signals a renewed focus from Elon Musk on the company’s core strengths and future potential. Tesla’s long-term vision remains intact. With sentiment at a low, the stock oversold, and Wall Street expectations tempered, Tesla is poised for a rebound, especially as it transitions into a diversified technology company.

