US Markets
TSLA

Musk's first email to Twitter staff ends remote work - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 10, 2022 — 06:40 am EST

Written by Urvi Dugar and Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Elon Musk in his first email to Twitter employees said remote work would no longer be allowed and that they would be expected in office for at least 40 hours per week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Musk, who completed his $44 billion deal for the popular social media platform just two weeks ago, has laid off half its workforce and several top executives and announced a series of actions including charging $8 for the Twitter Blue subscription.

Musk also told employees that he wants to see subscriptions account for half of Twitter's revenue, the report said, citing the email.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

When Twitter reopened offices in March, it had said employees could still work from home if they wanted.

Musk's move reflects policies at his other companies, SpaceX and Tesla Inc TSLA.O, where he told employees to work in the office at least 40 hours a week, or leave.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Devika Syamnath)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.