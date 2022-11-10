US Markets

Musk's first email to Twitter staff ends remote work -Bloomberg

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 10, 2022 — 04:36 am EST

Written by Urvi Dugar for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Twitter-owner Elon Musk said in an email to employees that remote work would no longer be allowed and that they would be expected to be in office for at least 40 hours per week, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Musk also told employees that he wants to see subscriptions account for half of Twitter's revenue, the report added.

(Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((UrviManoj.Dugar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.