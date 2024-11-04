News & Insights

Musk’s dreams of Tesla robotaxis are premature, WSJ reports

November 04, 2024 — 06:17 am EST

Elon Musk’s plans for Tesla (TSLA) center on what he called end-to-end artificial intelligence, in which he hopes to make it possible for Tesla to deliver fully self-driving cars faster and more cheaply than his competitors, Christopher Mims of The Wall Street Journal reports. Musk’s goal of a breakthrough in AI starkly contrasts the approach of other companies with autonomous vehicles. Waymo, which is owned by Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), is using data from more sensors to teach its vehicles by correcting them as they do the driving. Meanwhile, Musk wants Tesla vehicles to run on an AI system that learns by watching people drive. Experts say Tesla’s imitation learning-based approach to building fully autonomous driving systems needs AI breakthroughs that may not be achieved for some time.

Read More on TSLA:

