Musk's bankers mulling giving him new margin loans backed by Tesla stock- Bloomberg reporter tweet

December 07, 2022 — 10:11 pm EST

Written by Sneha Bhowmik for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's bankers were considering providing the billionaire with new margin loans backed by Tesla Inc TSLA.O stock to replace some of the high interest debt on his Twitter deal, a Bloomberg reporter said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

