Musk's bankers mulling giving him new margin loans backed by Tesla stock- Bloomberg reporter tweet

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's bankers were considering providing the billionaire with new margin loans backed by Tesla Inc TSLA.O stock to replace some of the high interest debt on his Twitter deal, a Bloomberg reporter said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Sneha.Bhowmik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.