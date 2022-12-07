Musk's bankers mull new Tesla margin loans to slash Twitter debt - Bloomberg News

Adds details from report, disclosure

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's bankers are considering providing the Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer with new margin loans backed by the U.S. automaker's stock to replace some of the high interest debt on his Twitter deal, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

The margin loans are one of the options that the Morgan Stanley MS.N-led bank group and Musk's advisers have discussed to ease the $13 billion debt Twitter took on as part of Musk's $44 billion deal, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Morgan Stanley MS.N, Bank of America Corp BAC.N, Barclays Plc BARC.L and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc 8306.Tled the $13 billion financing for the bid by Musk.

Tesla and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The banks are not expected to offload any of the Twitter debt to institutional investors until the new year, Bloomberg reported.

Reuters reported in October that banks had abandoned plans to sell the debt to investors because of uncertainty around Twitter's fortunes and losses.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

