Musk's $44-bln deal for Twitter proceeding as expected - Bloomberg News

Akash Sriram Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Twitter Inc executives told staff that Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk's $44-billion deal was proceeding as expected and would not renegotiate the offer price, Bloomberg News reporter tweeted on Thursday.

Twitter and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

