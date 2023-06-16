News & Insights

US Markets
TSLA

Musk: Tesla's value is based primarily on vehicle autonomy

Credit: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

June 16, 2023 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Mathieu Rosemain, Gilles Guillaume, Hyunjoo Jin for Reuters ->

Add Musk comments

PARIS, June 16 (Reuters) - Tesla's TSLA.O market value is essentially based on vehicle 'autonomy', said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday, and Musk added that he "did not expect that Tesla would be at this level" regarding the company's stock market value.

"The value of the company is primarily on the basis of autonomy," Musk told the Paris VivaTech event. "That's really, I think, the main driver of our value."

He has for years missed his targets to achieve full self-driving capability. Tesla says that what it calls “Full Self-Driving” software does not make its vehicle autonomous and requires driver supervision.

"Although I've said this before, I think we will solve autonomy soon," the billionaire said at the event.

"Even if you have a discounted percentage probability of autonomy happening, that is so incredibly valuable."

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Mathieu Rosemain, Gilles Guillaume and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Alistair Bell)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.