Musk wealth pours in as fast as Twitter can use it

Reuters Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk can’t spend it fast enough. The Tesla chief executive has lined up a $46.5 billion financing package to buy Twitter, if he decides to give it a go. It could entail him personally raising some $33 billion, on top of the $4 billion-worth of Twitter stock he already owns. That might require him to sell most of his Tesla shares that aren’t pledged against loans. But for him and Tesla's other shareholders, it’s less risky than it looks. That's because Tesla's recent financial performance has triggered plenty more essentially free shares for Musk.

The math works like this. At the end of 2021, Musk held 173 million https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001494730/000119312522042366/d255338dsc13ga.htm shares in the carmaker, plus 59 million options that could be exercised within 60 days – combined, a 21% stake. According to a June 2021 regulatory filing, more than 88 million https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001318605/000156459021045926/tsla-def14a_20210826.htm of those shares were already pledged against personal loans. For the Twitter financing package, Morgan Stanley is providing a $12.5 billion loan that requires as collateral $62.5 billion worth of stock, or about 61 million shares at the current value. If all the earlier numbers still hold, that would leave some 23 million shares unpledged, worth about $24 billion remaining.

Musk also has committed to provide $21 million of additional equity financing to the Twitter deal. Unless a co-bidder joins Musk – a possibility, with private equity firms looking at the deal, according to news reports – that could mean selling almost all his unencumbered stock, ignoring cash Musk may have on hand and any tax liability.

Yet Tesla’s sparkling first-quarter figures mean Musk has few worries, and perhaps Tesla investors shouldn't worry about his shares being in hock, either. The company's results were sufficient, when combined with previous performance, to surpass vesting requirements on three tranches of Musk's gigantic 2018 pay package. https://www.breakingviews.com/considered-view/elon-musk-pay-deal-is-crazy-enough-to-get-the-nod Each gives him the right to buy 8.4 million shares at $70 each. At Tesla’s stock price on Friday morning, that’s worth over $24 billion to him, replacing even his biggest possible equity outlay for Twitter.

Musk may not win, or even bid for, Twitter. If he does, it could be with partners, reducing his personal investment. Either way, with wealth pouring in faster than he can use it, the multibillionaire will still have financial fuel for his next amusement.

Follow @rob_cyran https://twitter.com/rob_cyran on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Elon Musk said in a securities filing on April 21 that he has lined up a total of $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter should he choose to launch a hostile bid. Musk, who is chief executive of electric-car maker Tesla, has conditionally offered to buy the social network for $54.20 per share. He already owns more than 9% of the company.

- Morgan Stanley and other banks have committed to providing $13 billion in loans. The investment bank and other lenders have also agreed to provide $12.5 billion in margin loans to Musk against Tesla stock. Musk has committed to cover the remaining amount, including fees, which is estimated to be $21 billion. Some private equity firms are considering participating in a possible deal, according to news reports.

- Taken together with previous financial performance Tesla’s first-quarter earnings, released on April 20, were sufficient to surpass milestones that trigger vesting of three tranches of Musk’s 2018 pay package, pending board approval. Each tranche gives him the right to buy 8.4 million shares at $70 each. At Tesla’s share price of $1,023 at 14:00 GMT on April 22, their total value to Musk is around $24 billion.

- As of Dec. 31, Musk owned 172.6 million Tesla shares and 59.1 million options exercisable within 60 days, according to a filing with regulators. As of June 30, 2021, 88.3 million of his shares in the carmaker were pledged as collateral to secure personal indebtedness.

(Editing by Richard Beales, Pranav Kiran and Sharon Lam)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.