Musk visits Tesla German plant as output resumes after arson attack

Recasts with Musk arrival

BERLIN, March 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk arrived on Wednesday at Tesla's European gigafactory in Gruenheide, Germany, where operations had resumed after an arson attack on a nearby electricity pylon last week led to a costly power outage that halted production at the plant.

Pictures showed the Tesla chief executive arriving at the German factory.

Works council head Michaela Schmitz told local radio broadcaster rbb there would be a team meeting at the plant with Musk. She said production had resumed after the week-long outage.

Tesla has said it expects hundreds of millions of euros in damages as a result of the disruption to production.

"The machines have been restarted in a controlled and safe manner so that the early shift can resume," Schmitz told rbb.

Tesla's factory on the outskirts of Berlin was reconnected to the grid on Monday after the March 5 arson attack, claimed by far-left activists.

Musk has not made any statements about his plans while in Germany, though local media havesaid that he might meet with political leaders in the state of Brandenburg.

(Reporting by Reuters Television; writing by Rachel More and Madeline Chambers; editing by Bartosz Dabrowski and Bernadette Baum)

