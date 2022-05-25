Musk to provide $6.25 bln more in equity to fund Twitter deal

Adds details from filing

May 25 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has committed to provide an additional $6.25 billion in equity financing to fund a portion of the $44-billion deal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR.N, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Twitter shares jumped 10% in extended trading. Tesla shares were down 2.2%.

The Tesla Inc TSLA.O top boss is also in talks with shareholders, including Jack Dorsey, for additional financing commitments to fund the deal, the filing said.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

