Musk to provide $6.25 bln more in equity to fund Twitter deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 25 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has committed to provide an additional $6.25 billion in equity financing to fund a portion of the $44-billion deal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR.N, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Twitter shares jumped 10% in extended trading. Tesla shares were down 2.2%.

The Tesla Inc TSLA.O top boss is also in talks with shareholders, including Jack Dorsey, for additional financing commitments to fund the deal, the filing said.

TWTR TSLA

