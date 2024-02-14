Musk, Tesla shareholder to propose a stay of pay ruling during appeal - court filing

WILMINGTON, Delaware, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Elon Musk and the Tesla shareholder who won a verdict last month voiding the CEO's $56 billion pay package will ask a judge to pause her ruling until an appeal is resolved, according to a Tuesday letter to the court from the shareholder's attorney.

Greg Varallo, the shareholder attorney, said the two sides will agree to a stay if they can reach a deal on an appeal bond.

(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware)

((thomas.hals@thomsonreuters.com; +1 610 544 2712; Reuters Messaging: thomas.hals.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.