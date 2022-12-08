Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Adds details

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O chief Elon Musk has roped in longtime executive and the company's president in China, Tom Zhu, to help run the carmaker's new plant in Austin, Texas, Bloomberg News reported late on Wednesday.

Giga Texas, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Juby.Babu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.