TSLA

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

December 08, 2022 — 12:32 am EST

Written by Juby Babu for Reuters ->

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O chief Elon Musk has roped in longtime executive and the company's president in China, Tom Zhu, to help run the carmaker's new plant in Austin, Texas, Bloomberg News reported late on Wednesday.

Giga Texas, which opened earlier this year, makes the Model Y and will produce Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

