Musk sued by Twitter investors for delayed disclosure of stake

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk was sued by Twitter Inc TWTR.N investors for delayed disclosure of his stake in the social media company in a complaint filed on Wednesday in California federal court.

