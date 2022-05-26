Musk sued by Twitter investors for delayed disclosure of stake

NEW YORK, May 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk was sued by Twitter Inc TWTR.N investors for delayed disclosure of his stake in the social media company in a complaint filed on Wednesday in California federal court.

