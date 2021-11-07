Musk should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, Twitter users say

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O CEO Elon Musk should sell about 10% of his Tesla stock, according to 57.9% of people who voted on his Twitter poll asking users of the social media network whether he should offload the stake.

The world's richest person tweeted on Saturday that he would offload 10% of his stock if users approved the proposal in a poll.

