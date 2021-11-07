US Markets
TSLA

Musk should sell 10% of his Tesla stock, Twitter users say

Contributors
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Vishal Vivek Reuters
Hyun Joo Jin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk should sell about 10% of his Tesla stock, according to 57.9% of people who voted on his Twitter poll asking users of the social media network whether he should offload the stake.

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O CEO Elon Musk should sell about 10% of his Tesla stock, according to 57.9% of people who voted on his Twitter poll asking users of the social media network whether he should offload the stake.

The world's richest person tweeted on Saturday that he would offload 10% of his stock if users approved the proposal in a poll.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair and Vishal Vivek in Bengaluru and Hyun Joo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular