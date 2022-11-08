US Markets
TSLA

Musk sells Tesla stock worth about $4 bln - SEC filing

Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

November 08, 2022

Written by Akriti Sharma and Hyunjoo Jin for Reuters

Adds details and background

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc TSLA.O Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 19.5 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $3.95 billion, U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday.

The latest sale brings the total value of Tesla stocks sold by Musk to nearly $20 bln since he disclosed his stake in twitter in April.

Musk sold a combined $15.4 billion worth of Tesla shares in April and August, but had said there were no further sales planned.

Musk, the world's richest person, took over Twitter in a $44 billion deal last month and has engaged in drastic measures including sacking half the staff and a plan to charge for blue check verification marks.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and Hyunjoo Jin in San Francisco; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

